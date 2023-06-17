UrduPoint.com

Russian Forces Repel Attacks Of Ukrainian Assault Groups - Russian Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published June 17, 2023 | 07:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) Units of the Russian 'Yug' Group of Forces have repelled attacks of Ukrainian assault groups near five different villages in the Bakhmut area, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.

"Units of the Yug Group of Forces have successfully repelled the attacks of the assault groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of settlements - Razdolivka, Veseloye, Yakovlivka, Berkhivka and Yagodnoye," the spokesperson said.

In addition, aviation of the Yug Group of Forces has struck strongholds and clusters of Ukrainian military equipment, the spokesperson told Sputnik.

"The Group's aviation has carried out missile and bomb strikes against strongholds and accumulations of weapons and military equipment of the enemy in the Soledar-Artemovsk, Aleksandro-Kalinovsky and Avdiivka directions," the spokesperson said.

