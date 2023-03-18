Russian Forces Repel Attempted Attack by Ukrainian Troops in Kharkiv Region - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2023) Russian military units have repelled an attempted attack by Ukrainian troops in the Kharkiv region, near the villages of Masyutivka and Hryanykivka, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.

"In the defense zone of the (Russian) 6th Combined Arms Army near the villages of Masyutovka and Gryanikovka, the personnel of the (Ukrainian) 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade tried to attack our positions. With the support of artillery, motorized rifle units inflicted fire damage on the enemy, as a result of which the enemy was forced to retreat to previously occupied positions," Evgeni Polovodov said.