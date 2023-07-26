Russian Forces Repel Major Ukrainian Attack in Orikhove - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Russian forces have repelled a major Ukrainian attack in the Orikhove area of the Zaporizhzhia region, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday, adding that Kiev lost over 100 soldiers.

"On the morning of July 26, the enemy resumed intensive offensive operations in the Orikhove direction.

They carried out a massive attack with the forces of three battalions reinforced with tanks ... Two attacks of Ukrainian armed forces were repelled. Positions were held. During the battle, 22 enemy tanks, 10 infantry fighting vehicles, an armored fighting vehicle, as well as more than 100 Ukrainian servicemen were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that a Ukrainian attack near the Rabotyne settlement was also repelled, adding that two tanks were destroyed.