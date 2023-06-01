Russian Forces Repel Three Ukrainian Attacks in Belgorod Region - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) The Russian armed forces have repelled three Ukrainian attacks in the area of Shebekino of the Belgorod Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"This morning, the Russian armed forces .. thwarted a new attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist act against the civilian population of the city of Shebekino, Belgorod Region," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, two Ukrainian infantry units, reinforced with tanks, tried to enter the Russian territory after they shelled civilian infrastructure in the Belgorod Region.

"Thanks to brave actions of Russian servicemen, three attacks by Ukrainian terrorist groups were repelled," the ministry said.

The ministry added that the aviation of the Western Military District have conduct 11 strikes on the enemy targets.

"As a result of the active actions of the units covering the state border of the Western Military District and the FSB of Russia, the terrorist formations of the Kiev regime, having suffered significant losses, were driven back. Violations of the state border were not allowed," the ministry said, adding that the enemy lost "30 terrorists, four armored fighting vehicles, Grad MLRS combat vehicle, one pickup truck."