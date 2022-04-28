Russian Forces Repel Tochka-U Launched by Ukraine at Residential Areas of Izyum - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Russian air defense systems have repelled an attack by a Ukrainian ballistic missile Tochka-U launched at the Izyum city in the Kharkiv region, Russian defense ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said on Thursday.

"This morning, air defense systems repelled an attack by a Ukrainian ballistic missile Tochka-U on the residential areas of the city of Izyum in the Kharkiv region," Konashenkov told reporters.

The official noted that the target was the city hospital, where Russian doctors provide assistance to the local population.