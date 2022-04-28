UrduPoint.com

Russian Forces Repel Tochka-U Launched By Ukraine At Residential Areas Of Izyum - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Russian Forces Repel Tochka-U Launched by Ukraine at Residential Areas of Izyum - Moscow

Russian air defense systems have repelled an attack by a Ukrainian ballistic missile Tochka-U launched at the Izyum city in the Kharkiv region, Russian defense ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Russian air defense systems have repelled an attack by a Ukrainian ballistic missile Tochka-U launched at the Izyum city in the Kharkiv region, Russian defense ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said on Thursday.

"This morning, air defense systems repelled an attack by a Ukrainian ballistic missile Tochka-U on the residential areas of the city of Izyum in the Kharkiv region," Konashenkov told reporters.

The official noted that the target was the city hospital, where Russian doctors provide assistance to the local population.

Related Topics

Attack Russia Kharkiv

Recent Stories

Training camp for women series against Sri Lanka t ..

Training camp for women series against Sri Lanka to begin on 7 May

8 minutes ago
 realme 9 Pro+ Strikes the Right Balance of Power, ..

Realme 9 Pro+ Strikes the Right Balance of Power, Efficiency and Fluidity with i ..

11 minutes ago
 Training camp for women series against Sri-Lanka d ..

Training camp for women series against Sri-Lanka due to start on May 7

20 minutes ago
 ICT admin expedite actions against profiteers

ICT admin expedite actions against profiteers

1 minute ago
 PSX submits budget proposals to ensure sustainable ..

PSX submits budget proposals to ensure sustainable capital market growth, econom ..

1 minute ago
 NATO to Find Ways to Guarantee Security of Finland ..

NATO to Find Ways to Guarantee Security of Finland, Sweden During Interim Period ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.