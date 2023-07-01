Russian Forces Repel Ukrainian Attack in South Donetsk Direction - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2023) Russian forces have repelled an attempt of Ukrainian troops to attack in the south Donetsk direction, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.

"In the south Donetsk direction, the advanced units of the Vostok group of forces , with the support of artillery, inflicted fire damage on the advancing enemy forces in the Makarivka area.

An armored combat vehicle and manpower were destroyed," the spokesperson said.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian mortar crew and an enemy drone control center and hit concentrations of Ukrainian manpower in the Makarivka area, the spokesperson told Sputnik.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Russian forces thwarted an attempt by Ukrainian troops to conduct reconnaissance by force. Three Ukrainian drones were shot down.