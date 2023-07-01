Open Menu

Russian Forces Repel Ukrainian Attack In South Donetsk Direction - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2023 | 07:10 AM

Russian Forces Repel Ukrainian Attack in South Donetsk Direction - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2023) Russian forces have repelled an attempt of Ukrainian troops to attack in the south Donetsk direction, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.

"In the south Donetsk direction, the advanced units of the Vostok group of forces , with the support of artillery, inflicted fire damage on the advancing enemy forces in the Makarivka area.

An armored combat vehicle and manpower were destroyed," the spokesperson said.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian mortar crew and an enemy drone control center and hit concentrations of Ukrainian manpower in the Makarivka area, the spokesperson told Sputnik.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Russian forces thwarted an attempt by Ukrainian troops to conduct reconnaissance by force. Three Ukrainian drones were shot down.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Fire Russia Vehicle Vostok Donetsk

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosq ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj season

5 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosq ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj season

6 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj sea ..

7 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Custodian of Two Holy Mos ..

UAE leaders congratulate Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on success of Hajj season

8 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Chile

9 hours ago
 UAE-Armenia relations are witnessing a new histori ..

UAE-Armenia relations are witnessing a new historical era: UAE Ambassador

9 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Independence Day

16 hours ago
 DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of ..

DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of determination at Senses

16 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2023

22 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

22 hours ago
 UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on deat ..

UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Saud bin Abdullah

1 day ago
 Sports championships benchmark standard for gaugin ..

Sports championships benchmark standard for gauging athletes&#039; performance: ..

1 day ago

More Stories From World