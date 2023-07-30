Open Menu

Russian Forces Repel Ukrainian Attack In Zaporizhzhia Direction - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2023 | 01:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2023) The Russian forces have repelled a Ukrainian attack near the Uspenovka village in the Zaporizhzhia region over the past 24 hours, with the Ukrainian military losing up to 250 soldiers and 10 pieces of military equipment, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"In the South Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, units of the Vostok group, in cooperation with aviation and artillery, repelled an enemy attack near the village of Uspenovka," the Defense Ministry said.

The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces in this area amounted up to 250 servicemen, tank, 3 armored combat vehicles, 4 cars, and Msta-B and D-20 howitzers, the ministry added.

