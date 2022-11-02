Russian Forces Repulse All Breakthrough Attempts in Kherson Region - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Russian forces repulsed all breakthrough attempts of Ukrainian troops in the Kherson region, eliminating 105 Ukrainian personnel, two tanks, nine armored fighting vehicles and seven units of automotive equipment, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

Russian troops in the Nikolayev-Krivoy Rog direction prevented attempts of the Ukrainian military to break through in the directions of the settlements of Ishchenka, Bruskinskoye, Sukhanovo and Pyatikhatki in the Kherson region, according to the ministry.

"As a result of fire defeat and decisive actions of the Russian units, the enemy was thrown back to their original positions. Some 105 Ukrainian personnel, two tanks, nine armored fighting vehicles and seven units of automotive equipment were eliminated," the ministry said.