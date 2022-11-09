Russian Forces Resume Offensive in Certain Areas in Ukraine - Military Commander

The Russian armed forces have resumed offensive operations in certain areas in Ukraine, Sergei Surovikin, the general in charge of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) The Russian armed forces have resumed offensive operations in certain areas in Ukraine, Sergei Surovikin, the general in charge of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, said on Wednesday.

"All attempts of the Ukrainian armed formations to carry out offensive operations in the Kupyansk and Lyman areas have been thwarted thanks to the active actions of formations of the joint group of (Russian) units and forces.

In addition, (Russia's) offensive operations have been resumed in certain areas," Surovikin told Russian Defense Minster Sergei Shoigu.