Open Menu

Russian Forces Seize Serhiivka Settlement After Counterattack - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published July 25, 2023 | 07:54 PM

Russian Forces Seize Serhiivka Settlement After Counterattack - Defense Ministry

The Russian military have advanced in two areas in the Krasnyi Lyman direction and liberated the Serhiivka settlement, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) The Russian military have advanced in two areas in the Krasnyi Lyman direction and liberated the Serhiivka settlement, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry mentioned that Russian forces repelled four Ukrainian attacks in this direction, and the enemy lost 190 soldiers and two ammunition depots here.

"In the course of successful counterattack operations, the units of the 15th motorized rifle brigade under the skillful command of Lt. Col. Buylov liberated the settlement of Serhiivka," the ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Russia

Recent Stories

National Ambulance launches ‘Be Ready for Summer ..

National Ambulance launches ‘Be Ready for Summer Emergencies’ campaign

9 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudh ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq issues orders ..

10 minutes ago
 Pandemic Shortens Germans' Lifespan by 7 Months - ..

Pandemic Shortens Germans' Lifespan by 7 Months - Statistics

15 seconds ago
 ATC cancels proclamation proceedings against Uzma ..

ATC cancels proclamation proceedings against Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan

18 seconds ago
 Central control room set up to monitor Multan thro ..

Central control room set up to monitor Multan through 180 CCTV cameras: DC

19 seconds ago
 Ledecky shines as Popovici flops at swimming world ..

Ledecky shines as Popovici flops at swimming world championships

21 seconds ago
NCM concludes successful participation at Internat ..

NCM concludes successful participation at International Union of Geodesy and Geo ..

24 minutes ago
 Addl. IGP directs police to remain high alert duri ..

Addl. IGP directs police to remain high alert during rains

12 minutes ago
 Tanzania to Receive $161.1Mln from Canada in Devel ..

Tanzania to Receive $161.1Mln from Canada in Development Aid - Global Affairs

13 minutes ago
 IMF nudges up 2023 economic outlook but warns of s ..

IMF nudges up 2023 economic outlook but warns of slowing global growth ahead

13 minutes ago
 CTD conducts search operation in different areas

CTD conducts search operation in different areas

13 minutes ago
 DC Jhal Magsi chairs meeting regarding monsoon rai ..

DC Jhal Magsi chairs meeting regarding monsoon rains

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World