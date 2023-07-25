Russian Forces Seize Serhiivka Settlement After Counterattack - Defense Ministry

The Russian military have advanced in two areas in the Krasnyi Lyman direction and liberated the Serhiivka settlement, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) The Russian military have advanced in two areas in the Krasnyi Lyman direction and liberated the Serhiivka settlement, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry mentioned that Russian forces repelled four Ukrainian attacks in this direction, and the enemy lost 190 soldiers and two ammunition depots here.

"In the course of successful counterattack operations, the units of the 15th motorized rifle brigade under the skillful command of Lt. Col. Buylov liberated the settlement of Serhiivka," the ministry said in a statement.