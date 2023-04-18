UrduPoint.com

Russian Forces Seize Three Neighborhoods In Bakhmut - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2023 | 04:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The Russian forces have seized three more neighborhoods in different areas of Bakhmut, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"As a result of active actions, in the Donetsk direction, assault detachments captured three neighborhoods in the northern, central and southern parts of the city of Artemovsk (Bakhmut)," the ministry said in a statement.

In addition, Russian forces have hit two units of Ukrainian military in Chasiv Yar and Kostyantynivka which were advancing for a counteroffensive, the ministry said.

