Russian Forces Spot US Bombers Over Baltic, Black Seas, Scramble Own Fighters - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) Russian Air Defense Forces spotted on Friday B-1B strategic bombers of the US Air Force over the Black and Baltic seas, and scrambled own fighter jets to intercept them, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On May 29, the air defense duty forces of the Western and Southern military districts timely revealed the actions of the US Air Force B-1B strategic bombers over the neutral waters of the Black and Baltic Seas and scrambled Russian fighters to escort them," the ministry said.

"At a considerable distance" from the Russian border, US bombers were continuously followed by Russian radar controls.

"To intercept targets in the air, Su-27P and Su-30SM fighters from the air defense duty forces of the Southern Military District were scrambled," the ministry noted.

The Russian fighter jets approached the US bombers, and the latter turned away from the Russian border, it said.

The ministry emphasized that the flights of Russian combat aircraft had been conducted "in strict accordance with international rules." After completing the task, the Russian jets returned to their bases.