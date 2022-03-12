UrduPoint.com

Russian Forces Squeeze Kyiv, Surround Mariupol

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2022 | 04:49 PM

Russian forces stepped up the pressure on Kyiv on Saturday and pummelled civilian areas in other Ukrainian cities, including hospitals in Mykolaiv and a mosque in Mariupol, the port city already devastated by two weeks of siege

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Russian forces stepped up the pressure on Kyiv on Saturday and pummelled civilian areas in other Ukrainian cities, including hospitals in Mykolaiv and a mosque in Mariupol, the port city already devastated by two weeks of siege.

Russian strikes destroyed the airport in the town of Vasylkiv on Saturday morning, about 40 kilometres (25 miles) south of Kyiv, while an oil depot was also hit and caught fire, the mayor said.

The northwest suburbs of the capital, including Irpin and Bucha, have already endured days of heavy bombardment while Russian armoured vehicles are advancing on the northeastern edge.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak on Friday called it a "city under siege".

AFP reporters in Kyiv said Saturday there was a column of thick black smoke rising from the eastern suburbs, but no sign yet of ground forces moving into the outskirts.

Other cities have been utterly devastated following Russia's invasion of its neighbour on February 24, with civilians targeted in what the United Nations warned could amount to war crimes.

The southern port city of Mariupol is facing what Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called "the worst humanitarian catastrophe on the planet", with more than 1,500 civilians dead in 12 days.

Russian forces shelled a mosque there where 80 civilians were sheltering, the foreign ministry said Saturday, without specifying the time of the attack or casualties.

A new attempt was planned Saturday to help civilians evacuate the city, via a humanitarian corridor to Zaporizhzhia, around 200 kilometres to the north east, Kyiv said.

