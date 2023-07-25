Russian Forces Strike Ammunition Depots in Zhytomyr Region - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) The Russian forces have striked a temporary dislocation point of foreign mercenaries in Cherkasy region and ammunition depots in the Zhytomyr region, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"In the area of the village of Viazivok, Cherkasy region, a point of temporary deployment of foreign mercenaries was hit.

Warehouses of ammunition, weapons and military equipment delivered to Ukraine from Western countries were destroyed near the settlement of Chudniv, Zhytomyr region," the ministry said in a statement.