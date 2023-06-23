Open Menu

Russian Forces Strike At Storage Sites For Missiles Of Ukrainian Troops - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Russian Forces Strike at Storage Sites for Missiles of Ukrainian Troops - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) The Russian armed forces launched a group attack on the storage sites for missiles of the Ukrainian troops, including those foreign-made, on the night from June 22 to June 23, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Tonight, the Russian armed forces launched a group strike with long-range precision air-launched weapons at storage sites for missile weapons, including those of foreign manufacture, of the Ukrainian armed forces. The targets of the strike were achieved. All designated targets were hit," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Related Topics

Attack Russia June All From

Recent Stories

Abdulla Bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resou ..

Abdulla Bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resources Council meeting, affirms ..

18 minutes ago
 GCAA to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and ..

GCAA to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels

19 minutes ago
 Dubai Esports and Games Festival Day 2: Thrilling ..

Dubai Esports and Games Festival Day 2: Thrilling innovations, metaverse magic

19 minutes ago
 New Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship will revolution ..

New Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship will revolutionise combat sports

49 minutes ago
 PM asks Int’l community to fulfill commitments a ..

PM asks Int’l community to fulfill commitments at COP27 Conference in Sharm El ..

2 hours ago
 Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for As ..

Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for Astronomy

2 hours ago
Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand M ..

Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

3 hours ago
 Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

3 hours ago
 Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climat ..

Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climate change issue

3 hours ago
 U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistan’s E ..

U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistan’s Entrepreneurial Leaders

3 hours ago
 Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chie ..

Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pn ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Ship Tippu Sultan Visits Sri Lanka

Pakistan Navy Ship Tippu Sultan Visits Sri Lanka

3 hours ago

More Stories From World