Russian Forces Strike at Storage Sites for Missiles of Ukrainian Troops - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) The Russian armed forces launched a group attack on the storage sites for missiles of the Ukrainian troops, including those foreign-made, on the night from June 22 to June 23, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

