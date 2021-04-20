MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Militants created a camouflaged base northeast of Syria's Palmyra, where groups were formed for terrorist attacks and explosive devices were made; Russian Aerospace Forces planes hit these targets, Rear Adm. Alexander Karpov, deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said on Monday.

"According to the information received, militants set up a camouflaged base northeast of Palmyra, where combat groups were formed to send and carry out terrorist attacks in various regions of the country, as well as the manufacture of improvised explosive devices was set up," Karpov said at a briefing.

He added that after the location of these objects had been confirmed, air strikes had been inflicted on them by the Russian Aerospace Forces.

"As a result ... two shelters, up to 200 militants, 24 pickup trucks with heavy machine guns, as well as about 500 kilograms of ammunition and components for making improvised explosive devices were destroyed," Karpov added.