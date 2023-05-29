Russian Forces Strike at Ukrainian Airfields - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) The Russian military has launched missiles at Ukrainian airfields and hit command posts and aviation equipment, the Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"Last night, the Russian armed forces launched a group strike with long-range precision air-launched weapons against enemy targets at airfields.

The purpose of the strike was achieved," the ministry said, adding that command posts, radar posts, aviation equipment and weapons storage facilities were targeted.

The ministry added that Ukraine lost 145 soldiers in the Donetsk direction in the past day.