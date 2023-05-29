UrduPoint.com

Russian Forces Strike At Ukrainian Airfields - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Russian Forces Strike at Ukrainian Airfields - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) The Russian military has launched missiles at Ukrainian airfields and hit command posts and aviation equipment, the Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"Last night, the Russian armed forces launched a group strike with long-range precision air-launched weapons against enemy targets at airfields.

The purpose of the strike was achieved," the ministry said, adding that command posts, radar posts, aviation equipment and weapons storage facilities were targeted.

The ministry added that Ukraine lost 145 soldiers in the Donetsk direction in the past day.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Donetsk

Recent Stories

ADJD&#039;s forum explores guidelines for green to ..

ADJD&#039;s forum explores guidelines for green tourism and climate change mitig ..

1 second ago
 DEWA commissions 60 MIG water reservoir in Lusaily ..

DEWA commissions 60 MIG water reservoir in Lusaily with investments totalling AE ..

10 seconds ago
 U16 &amp; U19 Abu Dhabi Teams win ECB Inter-Emirat ..

U16 &amp; U19 Abu Dhabi Teams win ECB Inter-Emirates trophies

18 seconds ago
 Japanese Legend Rie Kaneto launches programme in D ..

Japanese Legend Rie Kaneto launches programme in Dubai to prepare Olympic swimmi ..

27 seconds ago
 China&#039;s C919 passenger plane completes inaugu ..

China&#039;s C919 passenger plane completes inaugural commercial flight

35 seconds ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Waste-to-Energy Project promotes cl ..

Sharjah&#039;s Waste-to-Energy Project promotes climate neutrality, renewable en ..

43 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.