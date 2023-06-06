Russian Forces Strike at Ukrainian Military Decision-Making Center - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) The Russian aerospace forces striked at one of the decision-making centers of the Ukrainian military on Monday night, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Last night, the Russian aerospace forces carried out a group strike with long-range air-launched high-precision weapons on one of the decision-making centers of the armed forces of Ukraine. The goal of the attack was achieved," the ministry said in a statement.