UrduPoint.com

Russian Forces Strike Deployment Points, Training Centers Of Ukrainian Troops - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2023 | 04:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Russia's armed forces have launched a missile strike on the points of deployment and training centers for units of the Ukrainian troops, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Overnight, Russian armed forces launched a strike with sea-based long-range high-precision weapons at deployment points and training centers for units of Ukraine's armed forces, as well as warehouses of ammunition, weapons and foreign-made equipment.

The target has been reached. All assigned objects are hit," the ministry said in a statement.

As a result of the strike, the supply, training and formation of reserves of Ukrainian troops to perform tasks in combat areas were disrupted, the ministry added.

