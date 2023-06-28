Russian Forces Strike Oil Refining, Fuel Storage Facilities in Ukraine - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) The Russian armed forces have carried out strikes at oil refining and fuel storage facilities that support Ukrainian troops in Donbas, all designated targets were hit, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Russian Aerospace Forces carried out strikes with high-precision weapons at oil refining and fuel storage facilities to ensure the Ukrainian armed forces' grouping in Donbas. All designated facilities were hit. The purpose of the strike was achieved," the ministry said in a statement.