Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Military Command Posts, Airfields - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 27, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Military Command Posts, Airfields - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) The Russian military has conducted missile strikes on command posts and airfields of the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Russian armed forces carried out concentrated strikes with long-range high-precision air and sea-based weapons at airfields, command and control centers and deployment of the armed forces of Ukraine, workshops and storage sites for unmanned boats, as well as missiles, weapons and military equipment received from Europe and the United States," the ministry said, adding that all facilities have been hit.

