Russian Forces Take Full Control of Bakhmut - Wagner Group Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2023) Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group private military company, said on Saturday that Russian forces have gained full control over the city of Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk.

"As of midday on May 20, 2023, Artyomovsk .... was fully taken," Prigozhin said in a video message posted on Telegram.

The hotly contested Bakhmut, located north of the city of Donetsk, has been the center of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine for months. The city is an important transport hub, with many crossroads for Donbas, and used to serve as a vital center for supplying Ukrainian troops stationed in the region at the beginning of the military operation launched by Russia in Ukraine over a year ago.