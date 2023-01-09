Russian Forces Take Village of Bakhmutskoe Under Control - DPR

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) The Defense Staff of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said on Monday that the Russian forces had taken control of the village of Bakhmutskoe near the town of Soledar and northeast of Bakhmut (also known as Artyomovsk).

"As of January 9, 2023, the Russian armed forces liberated Bakhmutskoe on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic," the Defense Staff wrote in its Telegram channel.

The Ukrainian-held town of Bakhmut, which is an important transport hub for supplying Ukrainian troops in Donbas, is located on the territory considered by DPR to be its part. Several highways and railroads go through the town. Both the Russian and Ukrainian forces have been fighting fiercely to capture the area over past few months.