Russian Forces Take Vuhledar City In DPR In Semicircle - DPR Head's Adviser

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2023 | 08:10 AM

Russian Forces Take Vuhledar City in DPR in Semicircle - DPR Head's Adviser

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) The Russian military has taken the city of Vuhledar in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in a semicircle and is liberating the city as they did in the city of Artemivsk (the Ukrainian name is Bakhmut), Igor Kimakovsky, adviser to acting DPR head Denis Pushilin, has told Sputnik.

"In Vuhledar, there is a gradual encirclement of the city. It is already actually in a semicircle from the east and southeast. The capture of the city follows the same pattern as in Artemivsk - to take the city 'in pincers,'" Kimakovsky said.

The official added that Kiev had significant difficulties in supplying ammunition and deploying additional forces in the city because the Russian military has taken under fire control the highway from Krasnoarmiisk (the Ukrainian name is Pokrovsk) to Vuhledar.

Pushilin said on Tuesday that Ukrainian troops have entrenched at industrial facilities in Vuhledar and have yet to receive orders to retreat.

