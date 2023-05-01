UrduPoint.com

Russian Forces Target Ukrainian Positions In Donetsk People's Republic - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 01, 2023 | 07:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) Russian forces have targeted several artillery positions of the Ukrainian military in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.

"...artillery crews of the 2nd Army Corps have carried out fire raids on three positions of artillery pieces and positions of the enemy mortar crew around the villages of Dzerzhinsk, Novgorodskoye, Kleban-Byk and Popovka. Losses in manpower of artillery crews of the armed forces of Ukraine amounted to 60 people," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that in the Marinka direction, Russian artillery crews destroyed two Ukrainian platoon strongholds. The enemy lost up to 20 manpower and three vehicles, which were used to transport ammunition and equipment.

"In the Avdiivka tactical direction, the aviation of the Southern Military District delivered two strikes on the points of temporary deployment of reserves of the 110th mechanized brigade of the armed forces of Ukraine," the spokesperson said.

