Open Menu

Russian Forces Target Ukrainian Saboteurs In Kherson Region - Russian Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published July 29, 2023 | 07:10 AM

Russian Forces Target Ukrainian Saboteurs in Kherson Region - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) Russian artillery has covered groups of Ukrainian saboteurs with heavy fire near the village of Sadove in the Kherson region, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.

"The reconnaissance means of the group (of Russian forces) revealed the places of concentration of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the area of the village of Sadovoye.

A command and observation post of saboteurs was destroyed during a fire raid," the spokesperson said.

In the Kherson direction, Russian troops inflicted fire damage on enemy manpower accumulations around the villages of Antonivka, Shyroka Balka and Prydniprovska, the spokesperson added.

Related Topics

Fire Russia Kherson Post

Recent Stories

UAE President receives condolences from world lead ..

UAE President receives condolences from world leaders on passing of Saeed bin Za ..

6 hours ago
 UAE President receives further condolences on pass ..

UAE President receives further condolences on passing of Saeed bin Zayed

7 hours ago
 US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pu ..

US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pursue Public Disclosures - Lett ..

7 hours ago
 Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Hel ..

Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Helps to Stabilize Energy Market

7 hours ago
 Main Zul Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Have ..

Main Zul Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Haveli

7 hours ago
 Russia Stands for Libya's Sovereignty, Territorial ..

Russia Stands for Libya's Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity - Putin

7 hours ago
US May Cease Security, Other Cooperation With Nige ..

US May Cease Security, Other Cooperation With Niger Due to Military Takeover - K ..

7 hours ago
 Stocks push higher as inflation eases

Stocks push higher as inflation eases

8 hours ago
 WFP Not in Talks With Russia About Free Grain Deli ..

WFP Not in Talks With Russia About Free Grain Deliveries - Official

8 hours ago
 IMF paves way to disburse $7.5bn to Argentina in ' ..

IMF paves way to disburse $7.5bn to Argentina in 'challenging' backdrop

8 hours ago
 Islamic Countries to Give Joint Response to Quran ..

Islamic Countries to Give Joint Response to Quran Desecration in Europe - Turkis ..

8 hours ago
 Rain likely at scattered places

Rain likely at scattered places

8 hours ago

More Stories From World