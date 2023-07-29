Russian Forces Target Ukrainian Saboteurs in Kherson Region - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) Russian artillery has covered groups of Ukrainian saboteurs with heavy fire near the village of Sadove in the Kherson region, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.

"The reconnaissance means of the group (of Russian forces) revealed the places of concentration of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the area of the village of Sadovoye.

A command and observation post of saboteurs was destroyed during a fire raid," the spokesperson said.

In the Kherson direction, Russian troops inflicted fire damage on enemy manpower accumulations around the villages of Antonivka, Shyroka Balka and Prydniprovska, the spokesperson added.