MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) Ukrainian troops used an attack drone on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) on September 4, but it was downed by the Russian forces and fell one kilometer (0.62 miles) from the NPP, the Russian defense ministry said on Monday.

"On September 4, Ukrainian troops used an attack unmanned aerial vehicle on the territory of the nuclear power plant. As a result of the actions of Russian electronic warfare means, the Ukrainian drone lost control and fell a kilometer from the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant," the ministry said in a statement.