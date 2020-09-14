Russian Forces to Return to Bases After Drills in Belarus - Putin

The Russian-Belarusian drills were planned last year, the Russian forces will return to their bases from Belarus after the drills are over, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday

"The drills that were planned as far back as last year are beginning today and will last several days," Putin said at a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko.

"This event was planned and even announced last year. After the joint drills are over, Russian forces will return to their permanent stations," Putin said, as aired by Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Belarus and Russia will continue their cooperation on defense, the Russian president said.