Russian Forces Tracking Spanish Frigate Upon Entry Into Black Sea - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 07:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) Spanish frigate Cristobal Colon entered the Black Sea on Friday, it is being tracked by the forces of the Black Sea Fleet, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) told reporters.

"The forces and means of the Black Sea Fleet began to monitor the actions of the frigate Cristobal Colon of the Spanish Navy, which entered the Black Sea at 15:00 [noon GMT] on March 12, 2021," the center said.

