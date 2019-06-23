Russian Foreign Agent Convict Butina to Be Freed on October 25

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) Russian national Maria Butina will be released from a Florida prison on October 25, ten days before she was due to be deported to Russia for acting as an unregistered foreign agent.

"Lawyers have finally filed an appeal and it was accepted. Most importantly, Maria's jail term has been reduced by 10 days.

She will be released on October 25," Leonid Slutksy, chairman of the foreign affairs committee in the Russian parliament, wrote on Telegram.

The US Federal Bureau of Prisons has changed her release date to October 25, 2019.

A US federal judge sentenced Butina to 18 months in prison in April after she pleaded guilty to avoid a lengthy term. The 30-year-old signed a plea deal after being held for prolonged periods in solitary confinement and requested a sentence of time served.