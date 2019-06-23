UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Agent Convict Butina To Be Freed On October 25

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 01:10 AM

Russian Foreign Agent Convict Butina to Be Freed on October 25

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) Russian national Maria Butina will be released from a Florida prison on October 25, ten days before she was due to be deported to Russia for acting as an unregistered foreign agent.

"Lawyers have finally filed an appeal and it was accepted. Most importantly, Maria's jail term has been reduced by 10 days.

She will be released on October 25," Leonid Slutksy, chairman of the foreign affairs committee in the Russian parliament, wrote on Telegram.

The US Federal Bureau of Prisons has changed her release date to October 25, 2019.

A US federal judge sentenced Butina to 18 months in prison in April after she pleaded guilty to avoid a lengthy term. The 30-year-old signed a plea deal after being held for prolonged periods in solitary confinement and requested a sentence of time served.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Jail Lawyers Florida April October 2019 From

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima hails new election rules to raise w ..

42 minutes ago

Trump Announces Additional Sanctions on Iran

1 hour ago

New Round of US-Taliban Talks in Doha Begins June ..

2 hours ago

Afghan bigwigs evolve consensus to give peace a ch ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives trophy from Queen Eli ..

2 hours ago

Qatar's direct investment in Pakistan to help expe ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.