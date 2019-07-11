UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Cooperation Agency Wants To Make 2021 Year Of Russian-Turkish History

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 02:30 PM

Russia's Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation (Rossotrudnichestvo) calls for holding the cross year of the Russian-Turkish history in 2021, Eleonora Mitrofanova, the agency's head, said on Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Russia's Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation (Rossotrudnichestvo) calls for holding the cross year of the Russian-Turkish history in 2021, Eleonora Mitrofanova, the agency's head, said on Thursday.

"By analogy with the Russian-Turkish cross year of culture and tourism, which is happening this year, we call for holding a cross year of Russian and Turkish history in 2021. This has to be approved at the highest level, but I think that it will be supported," Mitrofanova said in her address at the plenary session of the Russian-Turkish public forum.

Moreover, the Russian government's scholarship program for foreign students has proven to be popular among Turkish candidates, who have sent in over 1,000 applications via Rossotrudnichestvo's online portal Russia Study, according to the official.

Rossotrudnichestvo is responsible for administering civilian foreign aid, popularizing Russian culture in the world and supporting Russians living abroad, among other things. It currently operates in 95 representative offices in 80 countries worldwide.

The fifth Russian-Turkish Public Forum, which is devoted to the bilateral ties in culture, education and business, started in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on Wednesday and will run through Friday.

During the forum, participants will cover a wide spectrum of bilateral cooperation, which spans across areas such as education, science, tourism, media, historical heritage and sports.

