Russian Foreign, Defense Ministers May With Meet French Counterparts in August - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu may travel to Paris in August to meet with their French counterparts, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.

"A meeting in the 2+2 format may take place in Paris in August with the participation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu," the source told Sputnik.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Minister of Armed Forces Florence Parly retained their positions despite the recent reshuffle which saw a change to the country's premiership.