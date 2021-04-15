Russian Foreign Intelligence Calls US Accusations of Cyberespionage 'Nonsense,' 'Verbiage'

US accusations against the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) of cyberespionage are "nonsense" and "verbiage"; it is by no means the task of intelligence to analyze the rhetoric of the White House, the SVR said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) US accusations against the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) of cyberespionage are "nonsense" and "verbiage"; it is by no means the task of intelligence to analyze the rhetoric of the White House, the SVR said.

"On April 15 this year, [US President] Joseph Biden, in five pages and a half, explained to mankind what threat comes to the world from Russia. Well, to analyze the well-known rhetoric of the White House is by no means the task of intelligence. Therefore, we move on to the next point," the statement says.

"And here the comments to the White House chief's statement are much more interesting. Biden's statements do not say a word about the Russian SVR, but in a free interpretation, published on 4.5 pages in fine handwriting and sent out specially for US media about the Russian SVR another line, another passage.

we don't want to quote overseas colleagues, but all of us, by and large, in this electronic world are colleagues. Let's just say that reading nonsense is not very interesting," the statement says.

"In all this verbiage, the most unpleasant thing is: 'The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), also known as ...' Sorry, gentlemen, but the SVR of Russia has been known to the whole world since 1920 as the Foreign Department of the VChK, 5th Department of the First Directorate of the NKVD of the USSR. From the middle of the last century, it was the First Main Directorate of the KGB of the USSR, and now - the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation. Behind the century-old glorious pages of the history of Russian intelligence stands not only the highest professionalism, but also the ability to work honestly for the good of our country!" it said.