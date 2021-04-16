UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Intelligence Chief Calls New US Sanctions Reckless, Unfriendly Step

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 04:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin has called a new package of US sanctions against Russia an unfriendly and reckless step that will damage international stability.

"I would like to speak in general about the new package of sanctions against the Russian Federation introduced by the administration of the US. This is an unfriendly and, in my opinion, a very reckless step," Naryshkin said at the Russian Geographical Society.

The official added that the sanctions would contribute to the destruction of international stability, which is largely determined by the relations between Moscow and Washington.

On Thursday, the United States said in a statement that the SVR was responsible for the SolarWinds cyberattack, a cyberespionage campaign that allegedly exploited vulnerabilities of commercial patches and updates to target 16,000 computer systems worldwide, mostly in the US.

There are nine US Federal agencies among the victims of the attack. Six Russian companies were slapped with sanctions for providing support to SVR and other intelligence agencies' cyber programs. The SVR called the US accusations  "nonsense" and "verbiage."

Also on Thursday, the administration of US President Joe Biden announced it would expel 10 Russian diplomats and impose sanctions on dozens of Russian nationals and companies for their alleged interference in the 2020 US presidential election and the purported hacking of US software supply chain networks. It also moved to raise Russia's borrowing costs by barring US entities from buying bonds directly from Russia. The Russian Foreign Ministry said Moscow's response was "inevitable."

