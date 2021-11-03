UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Intelligence Chief, CIA Head Met In Moscow - Intelligence Service

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 02:19 PM

Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergei Naryshkin held a meeting with US Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns in Moscow to discuss the counterterrorism effort, the foreign intelligence service said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergei Naryshkin held a meeting with US Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns in Moscow to discuss the counterterrorism effort, the foreign intelligence service said.

The meeting was held on Tuesday at Washington's initiative.

"They focused on cross-departmental cooperation in the context of the Russian-US relations with an emphasis on the fight against international terrorism," the Russian Foreign Intelligence said in a statement.

