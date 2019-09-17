UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Intelligence Chief Declines To Comment On Alleged US Informant Smolenkov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 02:40 PM

Russian Foreign Intelligence Chief Declines to Comment on Alleged US Informant Smolenkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin told reporters on Tuesday he would not comment on the situation around Oleg Smolenkov described as a US informant in the media.

According to the CNN broadcaster, the United States allegedly extracted their informant who was close to the Russian government in 2017.

Some media suggested that it might have been Oleg Smolenkov.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told reporters that the Kremlin did not know if Smolenkov worked for the CIA, adding that it was up to the Russian special services to find this out. Peskov said that Smolenkov had worked at the presidential administration for several years but did not confirm that he had access to classified information.

Related Topics

Russia CIA United States 2017 Media Government

Recent Stories

Ajman Crown Prince, New Zealand Ambassador review ..

1 hour ago

OFID approves US$318m for operations in developing ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $66.43 a barrel M ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Action needed to end Rohingya suffering

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 17, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.