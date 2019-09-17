Russian Foreign Intelligence Chief Declines to Comment on Alleged US Informant Smolenkov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin told reporters on Tuesday he would not comment on the situation around Oleg Smolenkov described as a US informant in the media.

According to the CNN broadcaster, the United States allegedly extracted their informant who was close to the Russian government in 2017.

Some media suggested that it might have been Oleg Smolenkov.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told reporters that the Kremlin did not know if Smolenkov worked for the CIA, adding that it was up to the Russian special services to find this out. Peskov said that Smolenkov had worked at the presidential administration for several years but did not confirm that he had access to classified information.