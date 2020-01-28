UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Intelligence Chief Discloses Names Of 7 Illegal Agents

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 08:11 PM

Russian Foreign Intelligence Chief Discloses Names of 7 Illegal Agents

Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Head Sergey Naryshkin took the unprecedented step on Tuesday to declassify the names of seven agents who were working without any legal cover

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Head Sergey Naryshkin took the unprecedented step on Tuesday to declassify the Names of seven agents who were working without any legal cover.

In December, Naryshkin said that the Foreign Intelligence Service was going to disclose the names of seven of its "special reserve staff" to mark the centenary of its existence.

"These are Hero of the Russian Federation Yury Anatolievich Shevchenko, Hero of the Soviet Union Yevgeny Ivanovich Kim, Hero of the Soviet Union Mikhail Anatolyevich Vasenkov, Hero of the Russian Federation Vitaly Viacheslavovich Netyksa and his spouse Tamara Ivanovna Netyksa, Vladimir Iosifovich Lokhov and Vitaly Alekseyevich Nuykin," Naryshkin said during a press conference in the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

This is the first time Russia's intelligence service is disclosing simultaneously several names of its agents who operate abroad without the legal cover of state agencies such as embassies and consulates. The Foreign Intelligence Service is expected to share their biographies shortly.

Declassifying the identities of such agents is an extremely rare phenomenon, as the majority of their names remain undisclosed throughout their entire lives.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin December Share

Recent Stories

Shah Rukh Khan’s cousin Noor Jehan passes away i ..

10 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Austria&#039;s Ambassador

28 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Austria&#039;s Ambassador

28 minutes ago

Terrier left out Lyon cup squad as 'precaution' af ..

2 minutes ago

Putin to Meet With Netanyahu in Russia on January ..

2 minutes ago

Netanyahu to present Trump Mideast plan to Putin W ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.