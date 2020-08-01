Russian Foreign Intelligence Chief Hopes Incident in Belarus Resolved for Friendly Ties

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2020) Russia's Foreign Intelligence Chief Sergey Naryshkin said on Saturday he hoped the incident of Minsk's detention of 33 Russian nationals will be resolved in the interest of fraternal relations between the two countries.

"I very much hope that the incident will be settled and overcome after some time. This is in the interest of developing friendly, fraternal relations between our two countries and two peoples," he told reporters.

Naryshkin went on to say that according to data available to his agency, European capitals suspect that the arrest was choreographed.

"I, perhaps, will not give my additional comments - after all, the service that I head follows the events that develop all around, including what assessments political elites of other countries give. And I must say that political elites, government circles in European countries qualify this as a staged act. And this is regrettable," Naryshkin added.

He went on to express his bewilderment at "illogical" coverage of the situation in some Belarusian media outlets.