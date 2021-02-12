Russian Foreign Intelligence Chief on Nominee for CIA Director Burns: Decent Track Record

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) William J. Burns, the candidate for the position of the CIA director, has a respectable track record and a lot of experience, the head of the Russian foreign intelligence service, Sergey Naryshkin said Friday.

US President Joe Biden suggested Burns for the top job in the CIA in early February, but his candidature has to be approved by the Senate first.

"He has a lot of knowledge and plenty of experience with international relations, international politics, and he has a very respectable track record. There are no scandalous moments on that record, unlike it was with his predecessor [Gina Haspel]," Naryshkin told reporters.

Burns was an ambassador to Russia from 2005 to 2008.