UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Intelligence Chief On Nominee For CIA Director Burns: Decent Track Record

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 seconds ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 01:00 PM

Russian Foreign Intelligence Chief on Nominee for CIA Director Burns: Decent Track Record

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) William J. Burns, the candidate for the position of the CIA director, has a respectable track record and a lot of experience, the head of the Russian foreign intelligence service, Sergey Naryshkin said Friday.

US President Joe Biden suggested Burns for the top job in the CIA in early February, but his candidature has to be approved by the Senate first.

"He has a lot of knowledge and plenty of experience with international relations, international politics, and he has a very respectable track record. There are no scandalous moments on that record, unlike it was with his predecessor [Gina Haspel]," Naryshkin told reporters.

Burns was an ambassador to Russia from 2005 to 2008.

Related Topics

Senate Russia CIA Job February From Top

Recent Stories

PM will visit Lahore today

37 minutes ago

Search Operation for Ali Sadpara, foreign climbers ..

59 minutes ago

Four soldiers martyred, 4 terrorists in South Wazi ..

1 hour ago

Editorial: COVID-19: Safety protocols are vital in ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 12, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.