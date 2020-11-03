Russian Foreign Intelligence Chief Says Espionage Will Not Disappear in Digital Age

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The intelligence service jobs will not disappear for decades to come despite the fact that a vast amount of information is available online and in open sources, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin said in an interview with Sputnik.

According to Naryshkin, the state leadership is interested in receiving information that resides "in the head" and is not yet written down or uploaded to a digital data storage device.

"This is the kind of information that the intelligence service should obtain and deliver to the country's leadership.

So the intelligence service jobs will not disappear, it will not go away, just like jobs in journalism," Naryshkin told Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency Director General Dmitry Kiselev.

The SVR director also said that the Russian authorities pay a lot of attention to media reports so "there will be enough work" for intelligence officers and journalists in decades to come.