Russian Foreign Intelligence Chief Says Opposition Forces Indeed Have Ties To West

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 01:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry is not exaggerating when it points to ties between Russia's non-systemic opposition and the West, the head of the country's foreign intelligence service, Sergey Naryshkin, said on Friday.

Reporters asked Naryshkin to comment on the foreign ministry's claims about direct collaboration between the opposition and the West.

The foreign intelligence chief was also asked whether his agency had any proof of foreign special services' ties to those organizing unauthorized rallies in Russia.

"The Russian Foreign Ministry makes no mistake and does not exaggerate anything in its comments. I can only add that those making criminal deals with special services of countries pursuing policies that are hostile to Russia cannot be called 'opposition'. Other words should be used," Naryshkin told reporters.

