Russian Foreign Intelligence Chief Says US Involved in Bolivian Crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) .The United States is involved in the ongoing crisis in Bolivia, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Head Sergey Naryshkin told Sputnik on Saturday

"Yes, they are involved," he said, answering a question about a possible US involvement.

The chief of the Foreign Intelligence Service is convinced that the crisis in the Latin American country will not be settled soon.

"It [the situation] will be shaking for a while," he said.

He noted that Washington needed a political crisis to change "the political vector in the country."