UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Intelligence Chief's Yearly Income Rises By 700,000 Rubles In 2019

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 12:08 AM

Russian Foreign Intelligence Chief's Yearly Income Rises by 700,000 Rubles in 2019

The declared annual income of Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) head Sergey Naryshkin has increased by 700,000 rubles ($9,600) to 10 million rubles in 2019, the data published on the SVR website on Friday showed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The declared annual income of Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) head Sergey Naryshkin has increased by 700,000 rubles ($9,600) to 10 million rubles in 2019, the data published on the SVR website on Friday showed.

In 2018, annual income of the SVR head amounted to 9.3 million rubles.

According to the updated income declaration, Naryshkin owns a land plot of 2,500 square meters (26,900 square feet), a 126.7 square meter residential building, an apartment of 224.1 square meters and two parking spaces of 15.7 and 19.1 square meters respectively.

Related Topics

Russia 2018 2019 Million

Recent Stories

Saudi Royal Court announces death of Prince Abdula ..

56 minutes ago

Belgium welcomes normalisation of relations betwee ..

3 hours ago

Germany hails normalisation of relations between U ..

3 hours ago

Flag hoisting ceremony held at Rawalpindi Developm ..

3 minutes ago

NHMP celebrates Independence Day with traditional ..

3 minutes ago

India's Kovind Salutes Galwan Valley Clashes Victi ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.