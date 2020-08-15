The declared annual income of Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) head Sergey Naryshkin has increased by 700,000 rubles ($9,600) to 10 million rubles in 2019, the data published on the SVR website on Friday showed

In 2018, annual income of the SVR head amounted to 9.3 million rubles.

According to the updated income declaration, Naryshkin owns a land plot of 2,500 square meters (26,900 square feet), a 126.7 square meter residential building, an apartment of 224.1 square meters and two parking spaces of 15.7 and 19.1 square meters respectively.