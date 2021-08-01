UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Intelligence Knows Part Of Truth About Navalny's Alleged Poisoning - Chief

Sun 01st August 2021 | 05:20 PM

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2021) KAMCHATSKY, August 1 (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service knows a part of the truth about the alleged poisoning of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Sunday.

"We know part of the truth ... regarding the 'Berlin patient,'" Naryshkin told YouTube channel Solovyov LIVE.

"The fact is that a year before this episode, we received reliable and verified information that a meeting was held in one of Western European countries with the participation of special services and so-called foundations, non-governmental organizations and various government structures, that seriously discussed how to support the protest movement in Russia, which had practically faded [by the time]," Naryshkin said.

The participants, among other things, discussed the need for a "sacred sacrifice," chosen from the leaders of the protest movement, the official said.

"I do not want to say anything, but some parallels can be drawn," the director added.

The official further noted multiple inconsistencies around the opposition activist's alleged poisoning, adding it is hard to say whether Navalny was actually poisoned after he boarded the plane.

"But if indeed some markers were found, then a more realistic assumption is that something, some substances were added into his biological material," he said.

