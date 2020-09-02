UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Intelligence Monitors Situation In Belarus, West's Plans On It - Director

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 10:34 PM

Russian Foreign Intelligence Monitors Situation in Belarus, West's Plans on It - Director

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) is closely following what is happening in Belarus, as well as the plans of the West in relation to this country, and maintains constant contact with the Belarusian intelligence services, SVR director Sergei Naryshkin told reporters on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) is closely following what is happening in Belarus, as well as the plans of the West in relation to this country, and maintains constant contact with the Belarusian intelligence services, SVR director Sergei Naryshkin told reporters on Wednesday.

"We are closely following the development of the situation. We maintain constant contact with the Belarusian intelligence services. We closely monitor what is happening on the Western side what plans, what ideas are being adopted there, and we inform our colleagues," Naryshkin said.

Related Topics

Russia Belarus

Recent Stories

EWEC announces 93% availability ratio as Noor Abu ..

20 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi issues USD 5 billion in multi-tranche, 5 ..

21 minutes ago

Oman&#039;s Foreign Minister receives UAE Ambassad ..

1 hour ago

ADP urge drives to respect stop sign on school bus ..

1 hour ago

Creative Zone, Dubai Business Women Council launch ..

1 hour ago

Saqr Ghobash inaugurates ‘A Woman From Dubai Hal ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.