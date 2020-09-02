The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) is closely following what is happening in Belarus, as well as the plans of the West in relation to this country, and maintains constant contact with the Belarusian intelligence services, SVR director Sergei Naryshkin told reporters on Wednesday

"We are closely following the development of the situation. We maintain constant contact with the Belarusian intelligence services. We closely monitor what is happening on the Western side what plans, what ideas are being adopted there, and we inform our colleagues," Naryshkin said.