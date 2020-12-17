Russian Foreign Intelligence Participates in Rescuing Captive Nationals, Foreigners -Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) is involved in rescuing Russian and foreign citizens from captivity together with its partners from other countries, SVR head Sergey Naryshkin said in an article for the December issue of The International Affairs journal ahead of the service's 100th anniversary.

Previously, there have been no official reports about the Russian intelligence service's involvement in such activities.

"One cannot fail to mention the Russian intelligence's activity in partnership to rescue our compatriots and citizens of other countries who have become hostages or got captured. The continued existence of such ugly phenomena as piracy and human trafficking in the 21st century predetermines the necessity to increase joint efforts of the intelligence agencies on that front as well," Naryshkin wrote.

The Russian foreign intelligence chief added that cooperation with foreign partners was also ongoing in countering terrorism, illegal immigration, weapon and drug trafficking as well as cybercrime.

The SVR traces its origins to December 20, 1920, when the Foreign Department of the All-Russian Extraordinary Commission for Combating Counterrevolution and Sabotage, known as Cheka, was founded. It was later succeeded by the First Chief Directorate of the Committee for State Security (KGB) and, following the collapse of the Soviet Union, the SVR.