UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Intelligence Participates In Rescuing Captive Nationals, Foreigners -Chief

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 10:40 AM

Russian Foreign Intelligence Participates in Rescuing Captive Nationals, Foreigners -Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) is involved in rescuing Russian and foreign citizens from captivity together with its partners from other countries, SVR head Sergey Naryshkin said in an article for the December issue of The International Affairs journal ahead of the service's 100th anniversary.

Previously, there have been no official reports about the Russian intelligence service's involvement in such activities.

"One cannot fail to mention the Russian intelligence's activity in partnership to rescue our compatriots and citizens of other countries who have become hostages or got captured. The continued existence of such ugly phenomena as piracy and human trafficking in the 21st century predetermines the necessity to increase joint efforts of the intelligence agencies on that front as well," Naryshkin wrote.

The Russian foreign intelligence chief added that cooperation with foreign partners was also ongoing in countering  terrorism, illegal immigration, weapon and drug trafficking as well as cybercrime.

The SVR traces its origins to December 20, 1920, when the Foreign Department of the All-Russian Extraordinary Commission for Combating Counterrevolution and Sabotage, known as Cheka, was founded. It was later succeeded by the First Chief Directorate of the Committee for State Security (KGB) and, following the collapse of the Soviet Union, the SVR.

Related Topics

Century Russia December From Weapon

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 17 December 2020

26 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Airways wins big at aviation business award ..

11 hours ago

UK PM: Christmas COVID-19 relaxations will go ahea ..

11 hours ago

Armenian opposition calls for nationwide strike

10 hours ago

New German IT law raises hurdles for Huawei

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.