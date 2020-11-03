UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Considers US' CIA As 'Main Opponents' - Director

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 02:30 PM

Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Considers US' CIA as 'Main Opponents' - Director

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) considers the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of the United States to be its main opponent, SVR Director Sergey Naryshkin has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Yes, because the intelligence services of the United States and, above all, the Central Intelligence Agency, are one of the strongest intelligence services in the world. Therefore, for us, colleagues from the CIA are our main opponents," Naryshkin told Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency Director General Dmitry Kiselev.

At the same time, Naryshkin said that the CIA and the SVR are still partners and share information, including on the issue of combating international terrorism.

Related Topics

World Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Russia CIA Same United States All From Share

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler: Flag Day commemorates determination to ..

59 seconds ago

NAB summons Rana Sana Ullah for fourth time in ass ..

14 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $35.89 a barrel M ..

16 minutes ago

Realme launches 2 + 4 new products counting 7 Pro ..

21 minutes ago

Punjab CM spent resources in under-developed areas ..

52 minutes ago

SHUAA pays off 2017 $100 million bond

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.