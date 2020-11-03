Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Considers US' CIA as 'Main Opponents' - Director

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) considers the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of the United States to be its main opponent, SVR Director Sergey Naryshkin has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Yes, because the intelligence services of the United States and, above all, the Central Intelligence Agency, are one of the strongest intelligence services in the world. Therefore, for us, colleagues from the CIA are our main opponents," Naryshkin told Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency Director General Dmitry Kiselev.

At the same time, Naryshkin said that the CIA and the SVR are still partners and share information, including on the issue of combating international terrorism.