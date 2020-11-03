UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Exchanges Information With China - Naryshkin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 03:40 PM

Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Exchanges Information With China - Naryshkin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) exchanges information with China, the two countries usually have similar views, the head of the agency, Sergey Naryshkin told Sputnik.

"Yes, we exchange information [with Chinese special services].

Obviously we work with almost all intelligence services on everything regarding terrorism. But we exchange our analyses of how the situation might develop in various hot spots or different situations with China. And our views are generally similar," Naryshkin said in an interview with the director general of Rossiya Segodnya information agency, Dmitry Kiselev.

Related Topics

Exchange Russia China All

Recent Stories

PM announces special package for industry sector

8 minutes ago

US elections 2020: Trump or Biden? Americans will ..

55 minutes ago

Vivo Launches V20 SE in Pakistan, Premium Smartpho ..

56 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives COVID-19 vaccine

56 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler: Flag Day commemorates determination to ..

1 hour ago

NAB summons Rana Sana Ullah for fourth time in ass ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.