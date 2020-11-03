Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Exchanges Information With China - Naryshkin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) exchanges information with China, the two countries usually have similar views, the head of the agency, Sergey Naryshkin told Sputnik.

"Yes, we exchange information [with Chinese special services].

Obviously we work with almost all intelligence services on everything regarding terrorism. But we exchange our analyses of how the situation might develop in various hot spots or different situations with China. And our views are generally similar," Naryshkin said in an interview with the director general of Rossiya Segodnya information agency, Dmitry Kiselev.