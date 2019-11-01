The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) does not have any DNA test data that could confirm the elimination of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), SVR head Sergey Naryshkin said on Friday

"We have not got any genetic material that would allow to say with 100 percent confidence [that al-Baghdadi was killed]," Naryshkin told reporters.

US President Donald Trump said on October 27 that al-Baghdadi had been killed in a US operation in Syria's Idlib.

Meanwhile, both the Russian Defense Ministry and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov have said that Russia has not received any official confirmation of al-Baghdadi's elimination.

However, the IS has confirmed the death of its leader.