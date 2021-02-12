Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Keeps Exchanging Information With CIA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) will cooperate with the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) under the new director to the extend practicable, the agencies keep exchanging data, including on terrorists, SVR chief Sergey Naryshkin said on Friday.

In early February, US President Joe Biden picked ex-ambassador to Russia William Burns to become the new director of the CIA. The nomination is yet to be discussed by the Senate.

"We will cooperate with the CIA as far as feasible. Our cooperation is practically uninterrupted. We exchange information related to the fight against international terrorism," Naryshkin told reporters.